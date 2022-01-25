John P. Kruger, 53 of Austin, Minnesota died Friday, January, 21, 2022.

John was born on April 14, 1968 in Harmony, Minnesota. He was raised in Austin, Minnesota by his parents Darrell and Patricia (Rumsey) Anderson. He graduated from Austin High School in 1986. John served in the United Sates Marine Corp from 1986 to 1990. He attended the Vo-Tech and worked as a welder – fabricator for the past 30 years. He met his fiancé, Pamela Vaughn in 1995 and they lived together in Mapleview.

John was a jokester, confidant, co-conspirator, drinking buddy, helping hand, riding buddy, a shoulder to lean on, a shoulder to cry on, but most of all a friend.

John was preceded in death by his father Darrell, mother Patricia, nephews Mark Hnatyszyn jr, Caidon Michael Bustad, step son Elijah Vaughn, great nephew Artemis Jack Riffe.

John is survived by his Fiancé: Pamela Vaughn, Mapleview, MN; siblings: Steve (Peka) Anderson, St. Paul, MN; Anita Deyo, Austin, MN; Brenda (Mark) Pogones, Blooming Prairie, MN; Cindy Hnatyszyn, Byron, MN; Lenora Lewis, Washington; Scott (Cheri) Kruger, Lake Crystal, MN; Deanna (Mike) Bustad, Taopi, MN; step children: Angie (Pete), Michelle (Skip), Cuyler (Becky); step-grandchildren: Justin, Jiles, Jacob, Dylan, Brady, Morgan, Hannah, Samantha, Ava, Lucy, Jordan, Olivia; step-great grandchildren: Zander, Axle, Parker, nieces and nephews and “Special Mom”.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He made us laugh.

A celebration of life will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2022.