Jeanette T. Teigen, 79

Jeanette T. Teigen, age 79, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Austin. Jeanette Tonette Fevold was born April 6, 1942, in Van Hook, North Dakota, to Melvin and Lucille (Snyder) Fevold. On May 25, 1958, Jeanette married Clinton Teigen in Berwick, North Dakota. Their marriage was blessed with three children. She worked for HyVee Foods in Austin. Jeanette was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and TOPS. She enjoyed time spent at the family cabin on Leech Lake, where she loved to fish. Having family around her brought her love and great joy. Jeanette will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy (Tom) McCreery of Venice, Florida and Jacque (Dave) Thompson of Austin, MN; 5 grandchildren, Lisa (Aaron) Leonard, Brandon (Missy) Kjome, Ray (Brianne) McCreery, Aaron (Hosanna) Kjome, Hannah Thompson; 13 great grandchildren, Noah, Lauren, Olivia, Kiley, Noraa, Brady, Natty, Everly, Ryder, Paisleigh, Remy, Owen, Finley; two brothers, John Fevold of Athol, ID and James Fevold of Grand Forks, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lucille Fevold; husband, Clinton Teigen; son, Chuck Teigen in 2020; two sisters, Jean Deadmond and JoAnn Deshane; one brother, Joseph Fevold.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.