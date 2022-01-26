James A. Johnson, 64

James Allyn Johnson, 64, of Austin, Minnesota, went to his Eternal home Friday, January 21st, 2022.

He was born on December 19th, 1957, in California to Dale and Winifred (Reed) Johnson. He married Babie Peggy Smith on October 14th, 1995. He loved life and lived his life for God. He loved his boys, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed teaching them lots of things, especially fishing. He was always there to help anyone with anything – including helping mow the church property weekly. His greatest loves, joys, and treasures were his entire family. He was a member of Lighthouse of Hope Church, where he loved to worship with his church family. He attended Men’s Bible study breakfast and was known to everyone as the ice cream man at Fellowship dinner’s every month.

He is survived by sons, Joshua (fiancee Jacqueline) Johnson of Oklahoma and Japan, Lucas (Laurie) Johnson of Chino Hills, CA, Rusty (Heather) Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Evan and Noah of Oklahoma, Chelsea of California, Alexis and Ayden of California, Aries and Austin of Minnesota; sisters, Karen and Colleen of California; brother, Mark of California; sister in-law, Lou Byus of California.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Babie Peggy (Smith) Johnson; parents, Dale and Winifred (Reed) Johnson; and brother, Richard Johnson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday February 5th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Lighthouse of Hope Church, 2909 West Oakland Ave. Austin, MN.

