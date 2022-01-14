Inviting all singers to join us in rediscovering CommUNITY

Riverland Community College’s College Choir and the Northwestern Singers are again joining forces to make music together, and they are inviting you to join them by raising your voice in song, safely and joyfully with a community of music lovers.

NWS always welcomes new singers, a fun group of people who range in age from 19 to 70, who love to sing and perform. You do not have to be a professional. You just need to be able to carry a tune and love to sing.

A concert at the end of March or beginning of April is being planned and it will be a mix of traditional and show tunes. We will also join the Austin Symphony Chorus for the May 1 ASO concert.

Rehearsal starts on Jan. 11. New members will be welcome through Feb. 1. Rehearsal will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Riverland Community College choir room in the East Campus, room E102. Use the Frank W. Bridges Theatre entrance.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Current requirements while on the Riverland Campus are; wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or weekly proof of a negative COVID test.

For more information contact Faye Bollingberg, NWS president, at 507-440-7295 or Scott Blankenbaker, Riverland Music, at 50- 433-0547 or music@riverland.edu.

More information can be found at www.facebook/northwesternsingers.