Hulne: Take advantage of our local Y

We are officially in the midst of the darkest time of the year.

The holidays have passed, temperatures are dipping to obscene lows and spring is nothing but an imaginary friend at this point. Throw in a surging pandemic that just doesn’t want to go away and a lot of people are living every day on the frayed edge of sanity.

First off, it is important that we all support each other. Hold the door open for that stranger who has his or her arms full of groceries and smile politely and say “hi” to people who pass by, even if the cold feels like it is going to rip your face off.

But most of all, try to stay active.

In my younger days, I was crazy enough to the point where I would go for outdoor runs in these subzero temps. While it was painful and miserable, I always felt better after getting out of the house and moving my body.

I’ve now learned a wiser method of exercise as I started a membership at the YMCA at the Community Recreation Center this year. Now I look out at the cold, frosty streets of Austin as I run through the warm, heated path or hit the weights for a bit. I have also taken up lap swimming twice a day.

I can honestly say that this has been my easiest January in quite some time as it has proved fruitful, to get up and get moving on a daily basis. There is a special boost that you receive when you get out and so something that is difficult, especially when you are surrounded by others who are challenging themselves.

I’ve seen members as old as 85 years old pushing themselves on the treadmill and it is incredibly inspiring.

We are extremely fortunate to have the new YMCA in Austin and I encourage anyone to give it a shot. If you’re a stubborn outdoor runner like I once was, or a beginner who wants to get started there is no better place to go.

Their rates are very affordable and it is a welcoming environment.

Give it a shot.

I promise you’ll fell better.