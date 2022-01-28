Hormel matches donations to Slice Out Hunger

Hormel Foods Corporation recently matched $10,000 in donations made to Slice Out Hunger through the nonprofit organization’s giving season fundraising campaign. Slice Out Hunger produces pizza-related events and campaigns to support hunger initiatives across the U.S.

“Supporting hunger-relief efforts is a major focus area of our company,” said Deanna Brady, executive vice president of Refrigerated Foods at Hormel Foods. “Pizza brings everyone together and has the ability to create some normalcy during challenging situations. As we are known for our famous retail and foodservice pizza toppings, such as Hormel pepperoni, Rosa Grande pepperoni, Fontanini Italian sausage, Burke pizza crumbles and Happy Little Plants plant-based pepperoni-style topping, it is only fitting to partner with an organization like Slice Out Hunger. We look forward to our continued partnership to help others.”

As a leading corporate citizen, Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.4 million in hunger-relief donations in 2020. The company has partnered with Slice Out Hunger for several years.

“Thank you to Hormel Foods for matching donations and helping us exceed our fundraising goal this giving season,” said Scott Wiener, founder of Slice Out Hunger. “We are excited to partner on future efforts and initiatives, such as our upcoming Pizza Across America program.”

For additional information about the company’s charitable giving, visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/