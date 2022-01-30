Holtz and Schultz net hat tricks as Austin girsl win big

The Austin girls hockey team beat Mankato West (4-17-1 overall) 9-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Kate Holtz had three goals and three assists for the Packers (11-10 overall) and Megan Schultz scored her first career hat trick and she added two assists.

“I was really happy for our seniors,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “We have a couple more games at home but I was very happy with the effort in front of a big crowd. When the team plays like it did tonight we are a very strong team, especially starting playoffs soon. Sarah Wangen continues to be an unsung hero willing to play on any line and on defense when needed. Wherever Sarah plays it makes that line stronger.”

Hailee Schaeffer, Sam Krueger and Kiah Rumsey each scored one goal.