Hebrink helps lead Blue Devil women past St. Cloud Tech

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team held off a late St. Cloud Tech run to win 59-52 in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

RCC (11-2 overall) led by 10 for most of the night, but Tech (8-6 overall) pulled to within 50-47 after a pair of free throws by Jackie Lindsay with 2:20 left in the game. The Blue Devils had a big answered when Camryn McQuery, who had 20 points and nine rebounds, scored on back-to-back assists from Elyse Hebrink to put the game out of reach.

Hebrink finished with seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists and she also converted a big three-point play that put RCC up 50-43 with 3:57 left.

“We always try to push the ball in transition, but I think Camryn really helped us inside tonight,” Hebrink said. “She had a lot of big points for us.”

RCC scoring: Camryn McQuery, 20; Cayli Miles, 17; Imani Colon, 9; Elyse Hebrink, 7; Trinity Simpson, 5; Mallory Luhring, 1; rebounds: 37 (Colon, 9; McQuery, 9); turnovers: 14