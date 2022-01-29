Hanna puts up 44 as Rebels break the century mark in win over Cardinals
Published 9:46 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
The Southland boys basketball team ran past LeRoy-Ostrander (10-6 overall) 101-74 in Adams Friday.
Harrison Hanna poured in 44 points in the win for the Rebels (10-3 overall).
Southland scoring: Harrison Hanna, 44; Eli Wolff, 22; Brendan Kennedy, 12; Gavin Nelson, 6; Isaac Mullenbach, 6; Cale Wehrenberg, 3; Isaac Felten, 2; Andrew Timm, 2; Sam Coe, 2; Connor Edland, 2
LO scoring: Levi Royston, 23; Tanner Olson, 21; Gavin Sweeney, 12; Chase Johnson, 8; Layne Bird, 5; Camden Hungerholt, 4; Memphiz Gomez, 1