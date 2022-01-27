Grand Meadow teen injured in crash

A Grand Meadow teen was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a one-vehicle crash in rural Mower County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report Summer Jeanne Smith, 17, was driving eastbound on Highway 16 at around 9:20 p.m., when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. She was taken to Mayo Clinic/St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for non-life threatening injuries.

The report said roads were affected by snow/ice and that she was not wearing a seatbelt. Grand Meadow Police, Grand Meadow Fire Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident.