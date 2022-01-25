Gift boxes for Hormel stockholders available at Spam Museum

Gift boxes for Hormel Food Corps stockholders will soon be available for pick up at the Spam Museum.

Boxes can be picked up during normal business hours and are for registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company’s common stock at the close of business on Dec. 3, 2021.

Boxes can be picked up beginning Wednesday and will be available through Sunday, Jan. 30.

To receive the box, people are asked to have Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or the voting instructions received available as proof.

Spam Museum hours can be found here: https://www.spam.com/museum.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is holding Hormel its annual stockholders meeting virtually tonight. For more information, visit: https://www.hormelfoods.com/newsroom/press-releases/hormel-foods-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-2/