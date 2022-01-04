Geraldine M. Juenger, 99

Geraldine Mary Juenger, 99, of Austin, Minnesota passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Gerry was born the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Roth) Spitz on March 17, 1922, in Orchard, Iowa. She graduated class of 1940 from Orchard High School in Iowa. On November 16, 1949, she married Raymond Juenger at Sacred Heart Church in Osage, Iowa. Ray and Gerry began their married life in Lyle, MN, and later moved to Austin, MN, to raise their family. In her early years, she worked as a housekeeper in Osage, IA and at the Piggly Wiggly Grocery in Waterloo, IA. Gerry was a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children: James Juenger of Duluth, Jeanne Juenger of La Crosse, WI, Judy Juenger of Chicago, IL, Joan (Randy) Smith of Chaska, MN, and Jonathan (Bridget) Juenger of Austin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Mark) Juenger Lau and their sons, Cody and Evan, Jason Diaz and his daughter, Justyne, Alysia Smith and her son, Eastyn, Jordan (Kyrie) Juenger, Aaron (Katy) Juenger and their son, Kladen, Stephen Juenger, and Kevin Juenger; sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond on August 19, 1981; an infant daughter; daughter-in-law, Paulette Juenger; brothers: Donald, Clarence and Bernard; sister, Sister Theresa Ann Spitz, and grandson: James B. Juenger II.

Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with Father James Steffes officiating. Friends and family are invited to a public visitation from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home, 1801 – 4th St. NW, Austin, with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. and visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. In memory of Geraldine, donations may be directed to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Austin, MN, Pacelli Catholic Schools, Austin, MN, and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.worlein.com.