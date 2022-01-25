Frigid air grips the day

In case you missed it, it’s cold and it’s going to get colder.

With a high of just -3 expected today, temperatures are expected to dip as low as -23 during the over night hours with a wind chill of -37 possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Currently the area is under a windchill warning that will hold sway through noon on Wednesday when a positively balmy 14 degrees is expected for a high. The up and down will continue through the week with a high of 28 under increasing clouds predicted for Thursday before dropping to -10 Thursday night.