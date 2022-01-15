Frank “Junie” Paul, 90

Francis George Paul, 90, of St. Simons Island, Ga., was welcomed into his eternal resting place in the arms of the Lord on November 21, 2021; 6 days prior to his 91st birthday. He was born in Wykoff, Minnesota, to Frank J. and Elizabeth Paul on November 27, 1930. He was a devout Catholic, a proud Marine, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Frank, locally known as Junie, graduated in 1949 from Austin High School, Austin, MN, where he was a star athlete that earned him the honor of being invited to join the training camp of the St. Louis Cardinals in Independence, Kansas. and eventually joined the New York Yankees and became the “Hot Corner,” (3rd baseman).

In early 1951, Frank enlisted in the US Marine Corp. and was sent to Korea. On June 15, 1951, he was critically injured in what is known as the Battle of the Punchbowl. He was airlifted to Japan, in order to be stabilized, then flown back to the US. He spent the following 10 months recuperating. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, the Korean War Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Frank returned to Minnesota where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Moen, and raised three children. They shared a love for bridge, ballroom dancing, entertaining and traveling the world.

During his corporate career, he held many executive positions with companies including Hormel Foods, Carling Brewing, Pearl Brewing and Coors Brewing, which required many moves across the country. He was also an active speaker for The American Management Association. Upon retiring, he continued consulting work that took him across the US, Indonesia, and Bulgaria.

In 2013, he moved to Marsh’s Edge where he proudly served as president for the Resident Council. He was a friend to many residents and staff there and always maintained a quiet strength and faith in God.

Frank was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Patricia Moen Paul; his two older sisters, Mary Ellen Lickteig and Delores Hovland. Surviving is his son, Steve Paul (Selma) of Cumming, Georgia; his daughter Terry Fields (David) of Westminster, South Carolina; and his daughter, Michelle Ako (Ron) of St. Simons Island, Georgia. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren. He was a gentle man with a huge heart who wanted his children and grandchildren to see life as a gift and an opportunity to experience the grace of God in every aspect of their own lives. He will be missed each and every day by his family, friends, and so many people whose lives he touched.

A Funeral Mass with military honors will be held on January 21, 2022, at 4:00PM at St. Williams Catholic Church, St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation; http://tunnel2towers.org., or St. Williams Catholic Church, St. Simons Island, GA.