Florence M. Blowers, 84

Florence M. Blowers, age 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Florence May Bartholomew was born to Charles and Dorothy (Rector) Bartholomew on July 27, 1937, in Mason City, Iowa. She attended Lyle, Minnesota schools and graduated from Austin High School. On June 5, 1955, Florence married Robert Blowers at the Church of Christ in Austin, Minnesota. Their union was blessed with four daughters. Florence worked as a hostess for Perkin’s in Albert Lea, Minnesota for several years. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Florence loved cooking, camping, fishing, and traveling. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Angela of Albert Lea, Julie of Hayward, Amy (Bernardo) of Minneapolis, Gina of Austin; five grandchildren, Darrek, Crystal, Truly, Nathaniel, Talia; siblings, Charles (Marlys), Shirley, and Tom (Verna); brother-in-law, Larry (Mary Ann). She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy; husband, Robert in 2013; granddaughter, Ginger; one brother, Ivan; one sister, Linda; and nephew, Bruce. The family wishes to thank the staff in the emergency department at Mayo in Albert Lea, Thorne Crest, and St. Croix Hospice for their care.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to The American Cancer Society. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.