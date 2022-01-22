Evie Mohrfeld: This year’s travel show coming in February

The Travel Office has been closed for the past few weeks, but you are still on our minds and we are looking at new places to visit.

Many of our contacts are also in a slow-down time and will be opening with their new shows and theater schedules later in the year.

We have set the date and time for our annual February travel show. We will be meeting from 1:30-4 p.m. on Feb. 25. Our travel calendar for 2022 and 2023 will be available.

This will be the opening day and we will be planning our trips, so come ready to sign. Traditionally, it has always been a very busy time. Everyone wants to go somewhere. So do I!

The Monthly Mower County Senior newsletter will also include our schedule, as will the Austin Daily Herald. If you can’t make it to the open house at the Senior Center that day, you may pick up a newsletter in the box located outside of the south entrance.

We are making these plans with the best COVID-19 precautions available. We still will require that all of our guests need to have had their tests and bring a mask as many indoor venues will require you wear one when you enter.

As a early preview, some of our day trips will include a Mystery Trip, shows at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, floral gardens, a Church Basement Ladies show, and a boat cruise, plus more added to the yearly calendar.

We are excited to offer a four-day trip in June. Come check it out at the Friday, Feb. 25 travel show at the Senior Center.

Our phone number is 1-507-438-3946 and our address is Evies Travel Post Box No. 575 Austin, MN. You can also e-mail us at eviestravel@charter.net.

Hope to see you all in February.