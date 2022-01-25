Education Briefs
Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Riverland Community College Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Zachary Hoffman, Dean’s List
Lansing
Piper Kellner, Dean’s List
Lyle
Michael Attleson, President’s List
Sarah Douglas, Dean’s List
Jaden May, President’s List
Megan Medgaarden, President’s List
Liberty Mlenar, Dean’s List
Rose Creek
Madison Bhend, President’s List
Brianna Klouse, Dean’s List
Kiyanna Meyer, Dean’s List
James Mullenbach, President’s List
Brian Richardson, Dean’s List
Kylie Stafford, Dean’s List
Cohen Wiste, President’s List
Taopi
Andrea Kiefer, Dean’s List
Andrew Voigt, Dean’s List
Waltham
Jayden Erie, Dean’s List
Riley Olsen, Dean’s List
Erik Peterson, Dean’s List
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Austin
Jennifer Boyle, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire
Jenna Braaten, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire
Elizabeth Christenson, College of Business, Eau Claire
Jacy Hansen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire
Mackai Hughson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire
Thomas Kroymann, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire
Madison Lang, College of Business, Eau Claire
Abigail Lewis, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire
Alex Petrik, College of Business, Eau Claire
Halie Retterath, College of Business, Eau Claire
Chloe Summerfield, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire
LeRoy
Moriah Weiss, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire
Iowa State University 2021 Fall Dean’s List
Adams
Paxton Lamonte Gray, Veterinary Medicine
Austin
Emily Mary Bollum, 2 gricultural Business
Berghyn Grace Hull, Public Relations
Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, 3 Marketing
Tori Makenzie Watkins, Marketing
Rose Creek
Emily Jordyn Bhend, Architecture-Professional Degree
University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2021 Fall Dean’s LIst
Adams
Erin Hanson, Animal Science
Austin
Madison Hasley, Health & Human Performance
Nicole Justice, Marketing Communications
Faith Sayles, Animal Science
Brownsdale
Emma Holst, Agricultural Business
Mitchell Oswald, Crop & Soil Science
Grand Meadow
Jenelle Lovejoy, Animal Science
LeRoy
Carter Johnson, Health & Human Performance
Racine
Joanna Hansen, Animal Science
Taopi
Daniel Boe, Agricultural Engineering Tech
St. Mary’s University of Minnesota 2021 Fall Dean’s List
Austin
Nicole Heimsness