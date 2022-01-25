Education Briefs

Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Daily Herald

Riverland Community College Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Zachary Hoffman, Dean’s List

Lansing

Piper Kellner, Dean’s List

Lyle

Michael Attleson, President’s List

Sarah Douglas, Dean’s List

Jaden May, President’s List

Megan Medgaarden, President’s List

Liberty Mlenar, Dean’s List

Rose Creek

Madison Bhend, President’s List

Brianna Klouse, Dean’s List

Kiyanna Meyer, Dean’s List

James Mullenbach, President’s List

Brian Richardson, Dean’s List

Kylie Stafford, Dean’s List

Cohen Wiste, President’s List

Taopi

Andrea Kiefer, Dean’s List

Andrew Voigt, Dean’s List

Waltham

Jayden Erie, Dean’s List

Riley Olsen, Dean’s List

Erik Peterson, Dean’s List

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Austin

Jennifer Boyle, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire

Jenna Braaten, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire

Elizabeth Christenson, College of Business, Eau Claire

Jacy Hansen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire

Mackai Hughson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire

Thomas Kroymann, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire

Madison Lang, College of Business, Eau Claire

Abigail Lewis, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire

Alex Petrik, College of Business, Eau Claire

Halie Retterath, College of Business, Eau Claire

Chloe Summerfield, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire

LeRoy

Moriah Weiss, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire

Iowa State University 2021 Fall Dean’s List

Adams

Paxton Lamonte Gray, Veterinary Medicine

Austin

Emily Mary Bollum, 2 gricultural Business

Berghyn Grace Hull, Public Relations

Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, 3 Marketing

Tori Makenzie Watkins, Marketing

Rose Creek

Emily Jordyn Bhend, Architecture-Professional Degree

University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2021 Fall Dean’s LIst

Adams

Erin Hanson, Animal Science

Austin

Madison Hasley, Health & Human Performance

Nicole Justice, Marketing Communications

Faith Sayles, Animal Science

Brownsdale

Emma Holst, Agricultural Business

Mitchell Oswald, Crop & Soil Science

Grand Meadow

Jenelle Lovejoy, Animal Science

LeRoy

Carter Johnson, Health & Human Performance

Racine

Joanna Hansen, Animal Science

Taopi

Daniel Boe, Agricultural Engineering Tech

St. Mary’s University of Minnesota 2021 Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Nicole Heimsness

