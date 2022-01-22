Education Briefs

Published 6:59 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By ericjohnson

Riverland Community College Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s List

Adams

Sierra Ruechel, President’s List

Dawson Sorenson, President’s List

Austin

Winona Abbott, Dean’s List

Georgine Adjovi, Dean’s List

Edy Aguilar Perez, President’s List

Rufina Aguilar Perez, Dean’s List

Daniel Almaraz, Dean’s List

Evan Anderson, President’s List

Siri Ansorge, President’s List

Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List

Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, President’s List

Grace Bailey, Dean’s List

Andrew Bakke Vandyne, President’s List

Aries Baluyot, Dean’s List

Lydia Baron, President’s List

Madison Bartlett, Dean’s List

Morgan Batalden, Dean’s List

Kere Batia, Dean’s List

Rylee Beaman, Dean’s List

Gretta Bergstrom, Dean’s List

Andres Betancourt, President’s List

Gadisa Birhanu, Dean’s List

Igor Blinkow, Dean’s List

Isaac Blum, Dean’s List

Dylan Bowman, President’s List

Zackary Boysen, Dean’s List

Alana Braaten, Dean’s List

Andrew Buchan, Dean’s List

Tung Bui, President’s List

Cameron Byram, Dean’s List

Carson Cannon, Dean’s List

Cole Cannon, Dean’s List

Daniel Christgau, Dean’s List

Savannah Cobb, Dean’s List

Claire Connett, Dean’s List

Douglas Courtney, Dean’s List

William Crayton, Dean’s List

Shane Crouch, Dean’s List

Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List

Olivia Culbert, Dean’s List

Emily Curtis, President’s List

Cassidy Davidson, Dean’s List

Jackson Delhanty, Dean’s List

Jon Diggins, Dean’s List

Sarahi Duenes Santellanes, Dean’s List

Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List

Janessa Esquivel, Dean’s List

Nadine Estupinan, Dean’s List

Lucas Evenson, Dean’s List

Kristian Farlinger, Dean’s List

Ryan Flanders, Dean’s List

Diana Franco, Dean’s List

Ian Gearhart, President’s List

Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List

Hillary Gonzalez Marcial, President’s List

Trishanna Gordon, Dean’s List

Megan Grabau, President’s List

Ethan Grant, Dean’s List

Destiny Gray, Dean’s List

Jacob Grove, President’s List

Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List

Alice Hamilton, Dean’s List

Jackson Hample, President’s List

Ryan Hansen, Dean’s List

Valerie Hazelton, President’s List

Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List

Megan Heimer, President’s List

Isikiyah Hemann, Dean’s List

Shelby Hermel, Dean’s List

Julio Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List

Beth Hoffmann, Dean’s List

Kate Holtz, Dean’s List

Ellen Horvat, Dean’s List

Finagnon Houndagnon, Dean’s List

Sa Htoo, Dean’s List

Chit Htway, Dean’s List

Kaylyn Huinker, Dean’s List

Kaden Igou, Dean’s List

Kiya Igou, President’s List

Kylah Igou, Dean’s List

Blythe Johnson, Dean’s List

Jeremy Johnson, President’s List

Stella Johnson, President’s List

Samantha Kapaun, President’s List

Samuel King, Dean’s List

Sherree King, Dean’s List

Anthony Kinney, President’s List

Maggie Klingfus, Dean’s List

Claudia Kniefel, Dean’s List

Guandong Koang, Dean’s List

Samantha Krueger, President’s List

Emilee Lau, Dean’s List

Andy Le, Dean’s List

Eric Leichtnam, Dean’s List

Jayden Lewis, President’s List

Lily Martin, Dean’s List

Addeline Mathias, Dean’s List

Justin McNiff, Dean’s List

Nora Mecoleta, President’s List

Nay Meh, Dean’s List

Christian Meouchy, President’s List

Carly Meyer, President’s List

Tina Miller, Dean’s List

Tay Mo, Dean’s List

Madison Morse, Dean’s List

Logan Murphy, Dean’s List

Carlie Nagel-Hardy, Dean’s List

Lyndsey Nguyen, Dean’s List

Drew Novak, President’s List

Benjamin Olson, President’s List

Teren Olvera, Dean’s List

Zoey Opsahl, President’s List

Elpidio Orozco Ambriz, Dean’s List

Matthew Payne, President’s List

McKena Petersen, Dean’s List

Miguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List

Theo Praylaw, Dean’s List

Keyshawn Rajaphone, Dean’s List

Maurice Rajaphone, Dean’s List

Jordan Ransom, Dean’s List

Kee Reh, Dean’s List

Ku Reh, Dean’s List

Julia Rembao, Dean’s List

Madisyn Retterath, Dean’s List

Melissa Retterath, Dean’s List

Lizeth Reyes Reynua, Dean’s List

Hailey Rockafellow, Dean’s List

Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes, Dean’s List

Nikole Roe, Dean’s List

Alicia Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List

Marlen Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List

Rossette Sagala, Dean’s List

Joseph Schammel, Dean’s List

Reana Schmitt, President’s List

Damien Schroeder, Dean’s List

Hailey Seguin, Dean’s List

Kendra Smeby, Dean’s List

Alexis Stich, Dean’s List

Jacob Tapp, Dean’s List

Jacob Templeton, President’s List

Hanna Thompson, Dean’s List

Ellie Thorpe, Dean’s List Marisol Torres Garcia, Dean’s List

Vy Tran, President’s List

Anthony Valencia, Dean’s List

Emma Van Severen, Dean’s List

KieJuana VanZant, Dean’s List

Nadia Vaughn, Dean’s List

Renata Vaughn, Dean’s List

Gilberto Vazquez, Dean’s List

Davi Vercosa Soares, Dean’s List

Judith Villar Lopez, President’s List

Thomas Walker, President’s List

Sarah Wangen, President’s List

Bailey Watland, President’s List

Rebecca Wicks, Dean’s List

Ashley Wilcox, Dean’s List

Chakitha Wilkins, Dean’s List

Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s List

Brianna Winter, Dean’s List

Alexander Wynn, Dean’s List

Benjamin Ziems, Dean’s List

Brownsdale

Dawson Andree, Dean’s List

Reagan Barnes, Dean’s List

Cavah Parks, President’s List

Kolby Tapp, President’s List

Dexter

Brooke Allen, Dean’s List

Rafe Pooler, Dean’s List

Carrie Whiteaker, Dean’s List

Elkton

Nicholas Mensink, Dean’s List

More Education

Planting an Idea

RCC seeks nominations for alumni award

The Eberhart Poetry Contest

AHS earns College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections