Education Briefs
Published 6:59 pm Friday, January 21, 2022
Riverland Community College Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s List
Adams
Sierra Ruechel, President’s List
Dawson Sorenson, President’s List
Austin
Winona Abbott, Dean’s List
Georgine Adjovi, Dean’s List
Edy Aguilar Perez, President’s List
Rufina Aguilar Perez, Dean’s List
Daniel Almaraz, Dean’s List
Evan Anderson, President’s List
Siri Ansorge, President’s List
Sambire Assaye, Dean’s List
Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, President’s List
Grace Bailey, Dean’s List
Andrew Bakke Vandyne, President’s List
Aries Baluyot, Dean’s List
Lydia Baron, President’s List
Madison Bartlett, Dean’s List
Morgan Batalden, Dean’s List
Kere Batia, Dean’s List
Rylee Beaman, Dean’s List
Gretta Bergstrom, Dean’s List
Andres Betancourt, President’s List
Gadisa Birhanu, Dean’s List
Igor Blinkow, Dean’s List
Isaac Blum, Dean’s List
Dylan Bowman, President’s List
Zackary Boysen, Dean’s List
Alana Braaten, Dean’s List
Andrew Buchan, Dean’s List
Tung Bui, President’s List
Cameron Byram, Dean’s List
Carson Cannon, Dean’s List
Cole Cannon, Dean’s List
Daniel Christgau, Dean’s List
Savannah Cobb, Dean’s List
Claire Connett, Dean’s List
Douglas Courtney, Dean’s List
William Crayton, Dean’s List
Shane Crouch, Dean’s List
Alfredo Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List
Olivia Culbert, Dean’s List
Emily Curtis, President’s List
Cassidy Davidson, Dean’s List
Jackson Delhanty, Dean’s List
Jon Diggins, Dean’s List
Sarahi Duenes Santellanes, Dean’s List
Braden Erkeneff, Dean’s List
Janessa Esquivel, Dean’s List
Nadine Estupinan, Dean’s List
Lucas Evenson, Dean’s List
Kristian Farlinger, Dean’s List
Ryan Flanders, Dean’s List
Diana Franco, Dean’s List
Ian Gearhart, President’s List
Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List
Hillary Gonzalez Marcial, President’s List
Trishanna Gordon, Dean’s List
Megan Grabau, President’s List
Ethan Grant, Dean’s List
Destiny Gray, Dean’s List
Jacob Grove, President’s List
Madisyn Grove, Dean’s List
Alice Hamilton, Dean’s List
Jackson Hample, President’s List
Ryan Hansen, Dean’s List
Valerie Hazelton, President’s List
Elyse Hebrink, Dean’s List
Megan Heimer, President’s List
Isikiyah Hemann, Dean’s List
Shelby Hermel, Dean’s List
Julio Hernandez Espindola, Dean’s List
Beth Hoffmann, Dean’s List
Kate Holtz, Dean’s List
Ellen Horvat, Dean’s List
Finagnon Houndagnon, Dean’s List
Sa Htoo, Dean’s List
Chit Htway, Dean’s List
Kaylyn Huinker, Dean’s List
Kaden Igou, Dean’s List
Kiya Igou, President’s List
Kylah Igou, Dean’s List
Blythe Johnson, Dean’s List
Jeremy Johnson, President’s List
Stella Johnson, President’s List
Samantha Kapaun, President’s List
Samuel King, Dean’s List
Sherree King, Dean’s List
Anthony Kinney, President’s List
Maggie Klingfus, Dean’s List
Claudia Kniefel, Dean’s List
Guandong Koang, Dean’s List
Samantha Krueger, President’s List
Emilee Lau, Dean’s List
Andy Le, Dean’s List
Eric Leichtnam, Dean’s List
Jayden Lewis, President’s List
Lily Martin, Dean’s List
Addeline Mathias, Dean’s List
Justin McNiff, Dean’s List
Nora Mecoleta, President’s List
Nay Meh, Dean’s List
Christian Meouchy, President’s List
Carly Meyer, President’s List
Tina Miller, Dean’s List
Tay Mo, Dean’s List
Madison Morse, Dean’s List
Logan Murphy, Dean’s List
Carlie Nagel-Hardy, Dean’s List
Lyndsey Nguyen, Dean’s List
Drew Novak, President’s List
Benjamin Olson, President’s List
Teren Olvera, Dean’s List
Zoey Opsahl, President’s List
Elpidio Orozco Ambriz, Dean’s List
Matthew Payne, President’s List
McKena Petersen, Dean’s List
Miguel Pimentel Garcia, Dean’s List
Theo Praylaw, Dean’s List
Keyshawn Rajaphone, Dean’s List
Maurice Rajaphone, Dean’s List
Jordan Ransom, Dean’s List
Kee Reh, Dean’s List
Ku Reh, Dean’s List
Julia Rembao, Dean’s List
Madisyn Retterath, Dean’s List
Melissa Retterath, Dean’s List
Lizeth Reyes Reynua, Dean’s List
Hailey Rockafellow, Dean’s List
Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes, Dean’s List
Nikole Roe, Dean’s List
Alicia Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List
Marlen Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List
Rossette Sagala, Dean’s List
Joseph Schammel, Dean’s List
Reana Schmitt, President’s List
Damien Schroeder, Dean’s List
Hailey Seguin, Dean’s List
Kendra Smeby, Dean’s List
Alexis Stich, Dean’s List
Jacob Tapp, Dean’s List
Jacob Templeton, President’s List
Hanna Thompson, Dean’s List
Ellie Thorpe, Dean’s List Marisol Torres Garcia, Dean’s List
Vy Tran, President’s List
Anthony Valencia, Dean’s List
Emma Van Severen, Dean’s List
KieJuana VanZant, Dean’s List
Nadia Vaughn, Dean’s List
Renata Vaughn, Dean’s List
Gilberto Vazquez, Dean’s List
Davi Vercosa Soares, Dean’s List
Judith Villar Lopez, President’s List
Thomas Walker, President’s List
Sarah Wangen, President’s List
Bailey Watland, President’s List
Rebecca Wicks, Dean’s List
Ashley Wilcox, Dean’s List
Chakitha Wilkins, Dean’s List
Jordyn Williamson, Dean’s List
Brianna Winter, Dean’s List
Alexander Wynn, Dean’s List
Benjamin Ziems, Dean’s List
Brownsdale
Dawson Andree, Dean’s List
Reagan Barnes, Dean’s List
Cavah Parks, President’s List
Kolby Tapp, President’s List
Dexter
Brooke Allen, Dean’s List
Rafe Pooler, Dean’s List
Carrie Whiteaker, Dean’s List
Elkton
Nicholas Mensink, Dean’s List