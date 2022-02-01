Cougars top Austin swimmers
Published 9:47 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
The Austin boys swimming and diving team lost to Mankato East 91-84 in Bud Higgins Pool Monday.
Kenny Cabeen took first in the 50-yard freestyle for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Kenny Cabeen, Noah Holt (second, 1:52.83); Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt, Matthew Grush, Thomas Asmus (fourth, 2:00.12)
200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (third, 2:07.53); Kyle Mayer (fifth, 2:13.03); Noah Holt (sixth, 2:22.12)
200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (third, 2:09.39); Matthew Grush (fifth, 2:29.03); Joey Hilkin (sixth, 2:30.4)
50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 23.37); Lucas Myers (fourth, 25.91); Jackson Barry (sixth, 27.40)
Diving: Isaiah Cabeen (fourth, 139.20)
100-butterfly: Matthew Grush (fourth, 1:10.23); Carter Holt (fifth, 1:12.89)
100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (third, 51.57); Kyle Mayer (fifth, 58.81); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 1:01.47)
500-freestyle: Winston Walkup (second, 5:28.73); Lucas Myers (fifth, 5:50.44); Noah Holt (sixth, 6:28.66)
200-freestyle relay: Joey Hilkin, Zach Evenson, Kyle Mayer, Lucas Myers (third, 1:44.57); Jackson Barry, Carter Holt, Hunter Peters, Doh Htoo (fifth, 1:55.97)
100-backstroke: Zach Evenson (second, 1:05.54); Joey Hilkin (third, 1:10.09); Thomas Asmus (sixth, 1:15.68)
100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (second, 1:10.94); Carter Holt (fourth, 1:17.17); Hunter Peters (sixth, 1:21.40)
400-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Lucas Myers, Matthew Grush, Winston Walkup (second, 3:36.14); Kyle Mayer, Zach Evenson, Noah Holt, Hunter Peters (fourth, 4:12.09)