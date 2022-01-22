Convictions: Jan. 9-16

— Austin Michael Navarro, 24, Mower County, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony violate no contact order-within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison.

— Christoval Serrata, 38, Austin, has been sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Edward Terrill Stewart, 51, unknown, was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He was given credit for 139 days in jail.

— Jacob Michael Storlie, 33, Rochester was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-fear of harm. He was given credit for 151 days in jail. He was also sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He was given credit for 135 days in jail.

— Josephine Kong Thor, 36, St. Paul, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for check forgery-offer/possess with intent to defraud. She must follow several conditions and pay $495.75 restitution. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 29, Austin, was sentenced to 306 months in prison for felony second degree murder-not premeditated-with intent. He was also sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony murder-second-degree-without intent-while committing a felony.

— Jazmin Claudia Portillo, 23, Mankato was sentenced to six years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under influence alcohol/controlled substance. She must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Wade Michael Stanley, 50, Owatonna, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to blood or urine test as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 176 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served.

— Emmanuel Omod Oman, 28, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 66 months in prison.