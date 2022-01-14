Convictions: Jan. 2-9

— Mustafa Gai Adut, 56, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served.

— Shane Joseph Anderson, 31, Hayfield, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must follow conditions.

— Eric Michael Arens, 41, Brainerd, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor violate harassment restraining order-two or more priors within 10 years. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 158 days in jail. He was given credit for 207 days served.

— Matthew John Enright, 25, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony engage in electronic communication resulting or describing sexual conduct with a child. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 30 months in prison.

— Mera Belle Harris, 25, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. She must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Lee Thomas Huston, 32, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor interfere with privacy at hotel, tan booth or other place – gaze, stare or peep in window or aperture. He must follow conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 348 days in jail. He was given credit for 17 days.

— Tomas Macario Lares, 26, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do could result in 180 days in jail.

— Darren Eugene Morrison, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-GM-subseqent violation. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 298 days in jail. He was given credit for 67 days.

— Willie Padilla, 43, of Stillwater, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.

—Ricky Allen Severtson, 71, Austin, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He was also sentenced to 154 days in jail and a fine of $900 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-under influence of controlled substance. He was given credit for 211 days served.