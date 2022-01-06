Co-op issues peak alert

Due to extremely low temperatures, Freeborn-Mower Cooperative has issued, a peak alert for today.

The co-op is asking members to shift flexible use to after 8 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a windchill advisory through 9 am. Friday, as temperatures take a dangerous dip in the overnight hours.

With a low of -14 predicted tonight, windchills could dip as low as -30.

Temperatures will warm slightly Friday before a predicted high of 30 on Saturday, under mostly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, cold will settle back in for Sunday with a predicted high of 5 and a low of -7.

Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during a peak alert. Members can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the Peak Alert period.