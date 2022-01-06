Co-op issues peak alert

Published 1:30 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Daily Herald

Herald file photo

Due to extremely low temperatures, Freeborn-Mower Cooperative has issued, a peak alert for today.

The co-op is asking members to shift flexible use to after 8 p.m. this evening.

graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a windchill advisory through 9 am. Friday, as temperatures take a dangerous dip in the overnight hours.

With a low of -14 predicted tonight, windchills could dip as low as -30.

Temperatures will warm slightly Friday before a predicted high of 30 on Saturday, under mostly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, cold will settle back in for Sunday with a predicted high of 5 and a low of -7.

Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during a peak alert. Members can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the Peak Alert period.

More News

Biden and Congress mark a year since violent insurrection

Austin Utilities anticipates higher natural gas prices this winter

Pacelli closes school Thursday, Friday because of rising COVID cases

Austin man and his father agree to plea deal in Capitol riot

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections