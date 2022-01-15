Owatonna, MN-Cindy Wallace arrived in her heavenly home on January 13, 2022 after a relatively short unrelenting battle with an aggressive cancer.

Cynthia Elaine was born September 26, 1951 in Austin, Minnesota to Floyd and Norma (Skogerbo) Johnson. She began her journey along with her five siblings of making friends and memories at Brownsdale Elementary School, Hayfield High School, graduating from Owatonna High School in 1971.

Her high school years were spent being nurtured by the family of Bethel Church in Owatonna, MN. Many lifelong friendships were forged in those days together.

Building on the foundation of her faith in the saving grace of Jesus Christ, she was blessed to attend and graduate from Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, IA. Her education enabled her to become an important part of every church she ever attended. She had a gift for communicating Biblical events through the art of storytelling. She taught Sunday School, planned and executed fantastic Vacation Bible School extravaganzas along with helping with secretarial duties, organizing libraries, running the sound system to name a few.

Cindy was always ready for an adventure and had a particular love for any sort of camping. Bass Lake Bible Camp was one of her favorite places and will be fondly remembered as a camp counselor by many.

She enjoyed a myriad of hobbies and activities with friends and family that always included having FUN. If we only knew how many quilts she put together, especially the t-shirt quilts made for those graduating seniors! She is most famously remembered for always having a book with her, eventually graduating to her beloved Kindle.

She married Gary Wallace in 1983 and had the privilege of having two children Hannah Jo and Eli Peter. They were the loves of her life. Her love for them has never wavered.

Cindy did freelance work as an interpreter for the deaf after learning American Sign Language. She worked in several places, most recently retiring from Federated Insurance Company in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Floyd Johnson and brother Randall Johnson.

A very large void will be felt by her husband, Gary, Owatonna, MN; children, Hannah and Brandon Miller, Owatonna, MN and Eli Wallace, Boston, MA; mom, Norma & Dale Nelson, Owatonna, MN; siblings; Michael and Katherine Harte, Kansas City, KS, Brenda and David Hanson, Owatonna, MN, Brian and Andrea Johnson, Owatonna, MN, Joyce and Augustus Fulton, Anchorage AK; sisters-in-law Karen Wallace, Raleigh, NC, Monica Wallace, Owatonna, MN and brother-in-law Craig and Mary Wallace, Woodbury, MN. and a whole treasure trove of nieces and nephews.

The ultimate joy of her life was born December 5, 2018, Charles Dale Miller, to Hannah and Brandon Miller. May his exuberant personality be a testimony of having had a grandma who knew how to have FUN and loved him unconditionally.

Visitation will be held at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Owatonna, MN from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at Cornerstone on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials are preferred to the family.