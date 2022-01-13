Christianson helps RCTC women top Blue Devils

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to RCTC 67-48 in Rochester Wednesday.

Imani Colon had 18 points for RCC (8-2 overall) and Elyse Hebrink had eight rebounds and three assists.

Lyle grad Olivia Christianson put up 21 points and six rebounds for the Yellowjackets (9-4 overall).

RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 18; Camryn McQuery, 10; Cayli Miles, 8; Savannah Longhoma, 5; Turena Schultz, 4; Elyse Hebrink, 3