Christianson helps RCTC women top Blue Devils

Published 10:49 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to RCTC 67-48 in Rochester Wednesday.

Imani Colon had 18 points for RCC (8-2 overall) and Elyse Hebrink had eight rebounds and three assists.

Lyle grad Olivia Christianson put up 21 points and six rebounds for the Yellowjackets (9-4 overall).

RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 18; Camryn McQuery, 10; Cayli Miles, 8; Savannah Longhoma, 5; Turena Schultz, 4; Elyse Hebrink, 3

More RSS General

Blue Devils edge out RCTC

Big time honors: 4 Packer dancers named to All-State team

Gov. Walz seeks $40 million for hospital staffing amid surge

PTTP still a go

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections