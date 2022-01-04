Bruns notches career win No. 300 for BP

Blooming Prairie head girls basketball coach John Bruns scored his 300th career win as the Awesome Blossoms beat Lyle-Pacelli 60-43 in Lyle Tuesday.

Bobbie Bruns scored 23 point and dished out six assists for BP (5-4 overall) and Anna Pauly had 14 points and nine rebounds.

“I’ve had a lot of awesome kids, fantastic assistant coaches, and an unbelievably supportive family over all of these years to reach this milestone,” John Bruns said.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 23; Anna Pauly, 14; Addison Doocy, 10; Haven Carlson, 10; Shawntee Snyder, 3

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 15; Olivia Heard, 10; Kirsten Koopal, 4; Kearah Schafer, 4; Lexi Lewis, 4; Morgan Klankowski, 4; Avari Drennan, 2