Bruns leads BP girls past GM

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team scored a big win in Grand Meadow as they topped the Superlarks (12-3 overall) 47-41 Thursday.

Bobbie Bruns scored 18 points to lead the Awesome Blossoms (9-5 overall). Bruns also recently announced that she is committing to play college basketball at Gustavus Adolphus next season.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 18; Macy Lembke, 8; Anna Pauly, 7; Shawntee Snyder, 6; Addison Doocy, 4; Chloe McCarthy, 2; Haven Carlson, 2

GM scoring: River Landers, 10; Kendyl Queensland, 10; McKenna Hendrickson, 9; Lauren Queensland, 5; Lexy Foster, 4; Sydney Cotten, 3