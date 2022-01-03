Bruins split with North Iowa
Published 1:47 pm Monday, January 3, 2022
The Austin Bruins split a weekend doubleheader with the North Iowa Bulls (15-11-1-2 overall) as they won 5-2 in Riverside Arena Friday and lost to North Iowa 5-3 on the road Saturday.
The Bruins (17-11-1-2 overall) are now in second place by two points behind first place Minot in the NAHL Central Division.
SCORING SUMMARY
North Iowa 1 1 0 — 2
Austin 2 1 2 — 5
First period
(A) Damon Furuseth (Sutter Muzzatti, Ocean Wallace) 6:16
(NI) Dylan Gajewski (Logan Dombrowsky, Andrew Stacey) 12:46
(A) Muzzatti (Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 15:02
Second period
(NI) Michael Mesic (Jake LaRusso, Carter Rapalje) 11:33
(A) Muzzatti (John Larkin, Wallace) (power play) 16:29
Third period
(A) Walter Zacher (Larkin, Muzzatti) (power play) 1:01
(A) Muzzatti (Isaak Brassard, Micheal Jasenec) 16:53
Power plays: Austin — 31; North Iowa — 29
Shots: Austin — 31; North Iowa — 31
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 2 — 3
North Iowa 3 1 1 — 5
(NI) Rapalje (Mesic, Jake LaRusso) 7:31
(NI) Mesic (Rapalje, LaRusso) 8:01
(NI) Logan Dombrowsky (Jack Campion, Dylan Gajewski) 8:42
Second period
(A) Anthony Menghini (Jack Malinski, Nick Catalano) 3:13
(NI) Brett Morich (Luke Backer, Joey Pottter) 7:31
Third period
(A) Carson Riddle (Xavier Jean-Louis, Walter Zacher) 3:03
(A) Zacher 8:18
(NI) Simone Dadie (empty net) (Hunter Bulger) 19:47
Shots: Austin — 39; NI — 29
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-2; NI — 0-for-2