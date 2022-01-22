Bruins outlast Wings in OT

The Austin Bruins pulled off a dramatic win when they topped the Aberdeen Wings (18-15-0-2 overall) 3-2 in Riverside Arena Friday night.

Carson Riddle clinched the win for Austin (21-12-1-2 overall) when he scored in overtime on a power play.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 0 1 0 – 2

Austin 2 0 0 1 – 3

First period

(A) Austin Salani (Damon Furuseth) 4:09

(A) Anthony Menghini (Ocean Wallace, Jens Richards) 15:35

(AB) Ronan Walsh (Kyle Gaffney, Hugo Gustafsson) 18:31

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(AB) Kyle Gaffney 3:53

OT

(A) Carson Riddle (PP) (John Larkin) 2:25