Bruins outlast Wings in OT
Published 6:59 am Saturday, January 22, 2022
The Austin Bruins pulled off a dramatic win when they topped the Aberdeen Wings (18-15-0-2 overall) 3-2 in Riverside Arena Friday night.
Carson Riddle clinched the win for Austin (21-12-1-2 overall) when he scored in overtime on a power play.
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 1 0 1 0 – 2
Austin 2 0 0 1 – 3
First period
(A) Austin Salani (Damon Furuseth) 4:09
(A) Anthony Menghini (Ocean Wallace, Jens Richards) 15:35
(AB) Ronan Walsh (Kyle Gaffney, Hugo Gustafsson) 18:31
Second period
No scoring
Third period
(AB) Kyle Gaffney 3:53
OT
(A) Carson Riddle (PP) (John Larkin) 2:25