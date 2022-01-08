Bruins beat Minot as Riddle tallies two points

Published 10:19 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins topped Minot (19-13-1 overall) 3-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Carson Riddle had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (18-11-1-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 0 1  – 1

Austin 1 2 0 – 3

First period

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Walter Zacher, Carson Riddle) 19:29

Second period

(A) Riddle (Zacher, Sutter Muzzatti) 11:20

(A) Ocean Wallace (Matys Brassard, Micahel Jasenec) 15:32

Third period

(M) Kade Nielsen (Huston Karpman, Dean Schwenninger) (power play) 1:23

Shots: Austin — 28; Minot — 29

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-6; Minot — 1-for-5

More RSS General

Pack sets record as Vikings down Triton

Watson posts 32 as Vikings crush Cobras

BP girls rally past KW

Knights top BP boys

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections