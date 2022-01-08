Bruins beat Minot as Riddle tallies two points
Published 10:19 pm Friday, January 7, 2022
The Austin Bruins topped Minot (19-13-1 overall) 3-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Carson Riddle had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (18-11-1-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 0 1 – 1
Austin 1 2 0 – 3
First period
(A) Gavin Morrissey (Walter Zacher, Carson Riddle) 19:29
Second period
(A) Riddle (Zacher, Sutter Muzzatti) 11:20
(A) Ocean Wallace (Matys Brassard, Micahel Jasenec) 15:32
Third period
(M) Kade Nielsen (Huston Karpman, Dean Schwenninger) (power play) 1:23
Shots: Austin — 28; Minot — 29
Power plays: Austin — 1-for-6; Minot — 1-for-5