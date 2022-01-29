Bobcats clip Bruins in Bismarck

The Austin Bruins lost to the Bismarck Bobcats 3-2 on the road Friday.

Klayton Knapp had 25 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 2 0 — 2

Bismarck 1 1 1 — 3

First period

(B) Jake Mclean (Quinn Rudrud, Brady Egan) (power play) 13:35

Second period

(B) Owen Michaels (Brady Egan) 2:41

(A) Walter Zacher (Grand Tafelski) 15:01

(A) Michal Jasenec (short handed) 19:26

Third period

(B) Mclean (Ben Troumply, Michael Neumeier) 7:06

Shots: Austin — 24; Bismarck — 28

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-3; Bismarck — 1-for-4

