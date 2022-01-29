Bobcats clip Bruins in Bismarck
Published 9:59 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
The Austin Bruins lost to the Bismarck Bobcats 3-2 on the road Friday.
Klayton Knapp had 25 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 2 0 — 2
Bismarck 1 1 1 — 3
First period
(B) Jake Mclean (Quinn Rudrud, Brady Egan) (power play) 13:35
Second period
(B) Owen Michaels (Brady Egan) 2:41
(A) Walter Zacher (Grand Tafelski) 15:01
(A) Michal Jasenec (short handed) 19:26
Third period
(B) Mclean (Ben Troumply, Michael Neumeier) 7:06
Shots: Austin — 24; Bismarck — 28
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-3; Bismarck — 1-for-4