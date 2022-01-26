Board approves letting date for six paving projects

The Mower County Board of Commissioners approved a letting date of Feb. 24 for six paving projects within the county.

However, Public Works Director Mike Hanson said that one of the projects on County Road 2 from County Road 8 to State Highway 63 may not happen because of rising costs.

In particular, Hanson said he was watching rising gas and asphalt prices and cautioned that it might be best to wait on that project.

“I think we need to be careful so we can reserve state aid money sufficient for our federal project on County Road 6 this year,” Hanson said.

In other news:

County Auditor-Treasurer Scott Felten reported to the county commission some statistics taken from 2021. Last year there were 329 births compared to 334 from the year before and there were 436 deaths, up from 410 in 2020.