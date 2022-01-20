Blue Devil men crush Western Tech
Published 8:05 am Thursday, January 20, 2022
The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Western Tech (5-13 overall) 97-62 on the road Wednesday.
Cleveland Bedgood finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for RCC (17-1 overall).
RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 15; Malik Cooper, 12; Joe Burgos, 11; Ryan Burgess, 11; Boomer Jock, 10; Lajarrion Spinks, 9; Ethan Clavero, 8; Junior Stone, 4; Dominik Bangu, 4; Jacob Lotz, 2; Donavan Morris, 2; Jamari Magee, 2