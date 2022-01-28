Blooming Prairie girls outlast Maple River

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Maple River (10-5 overall) 51-44 in BP Thursday.

Bobbie Bruns had 19 points and seven assists for the Awesome Blossoms (11-6 overall), who trailed 14-9 early on. Haven Carlson added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Macy Lembke had a career-high 10 points.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 19; Haven Carlson, 14; Macy Lembke, 10; Anna Pauly, 4; Shawntee Snyder, 2; Melanie Winzenburg, 2