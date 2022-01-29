Beaver lifts Vikings over WEM

The Hayfield girls basketball team edged out a close victory for the second time this week as they topped Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (9-7 overall) 48-46 on the road Friday.

The Vikings (19-0 overall) trailed by nine at the half, but they rallied back. Natalie Beaver scored the game-winner on a lay-up with 40 seconds left in the game.

“We couldn’t buy a basket in the first half,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said. “We rebounded and played defense in the second half and that was the difference. Close games like this and the one against BP will only make us better.”

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 20; Aine Stasko, 15; Kristen Watson, 13