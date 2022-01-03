Austin’s first baby born on New Years

Little Lizeth wasted very little time when being introduced to the new year, even if it was a little bit later than expected.

Lizeth Cifuentes Lopez was born at 7:48 p.m., on Jan. 1, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin, making her the first baby of 2022.

Lizeth was born weighing eight pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 21 and a half inches long. She is the daughter of Elizeth Lopez and William Cifuentes Garcia, of Austin.

“We were expecting her to come around Dec. 29 (her due date), but she wasn’t coming by then,” Lopez said. “The doctors said they would wait a week and then deliver, but she had other plans. We think she will be a snuggler.”

On Monday, Garcia joked that the family was keen to not spend too much time out around Christmas because it was so near Lizeth’s expected birth.

“She just decided to wait because she was too cold,” Garcia said, with a laugh.

Lizeth also shares a birthday with her uncle, Byron Cifuentes Garcia. The family was slated for discharge Monday with an excited sister, Andrea, waiting at home.

“Andrea, she wants to see her sister,” Garcia said. “She’s been waiting for her to get home. She says, ‘where’s the baby, where’s the baby?’”

Regardless of the timing, the family is thrilled with their New Year’s baby.

“We’re excited to have her,” Garcia said.