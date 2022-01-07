Austin Winter Extravaganza Lighting Contest winners announced

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Austin Winter Extravaganza Lighting Contest,which took place from Dec. 1-31.

Business Category winners:

• Mayor’s Choice: The Cedars of Austin (Entry No. 8)

• People’s Choice: Mower County Historical Society (Entry No. 26)

• Clark Griswold: Hormel Historic Home (Entry No. 9)

Residential Category winners:

•Mayor’s Choice: 304 12th Pl. NW (Entry No. 5) and 301 12th Pl. NW (Entry No. 6)

• People’s Choice: 3916 W. Oakland Ave. (Entry No. 31)

• Clark Griswold: 406 14th St SE (Entry No. 17)

“We would like to thank all our contest participants, and the Austin community for showing their support by submitting more than 400 votes,” the AACC said in a release.

The Austin Winter Extravaganza Chamber events are sponsored by 1st Farmers & Merchants Bank and Land Home Financial Services, Inc. – presenting sponsors. Mistletoe Sponsors: AllWeather Roof,Atlas Insurance Brokers-Tony Roehl Agency,Austin Utilities,Bell Bank Mortgage,City of Austin,Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation,Games People Play,KAUS AM/FM Radio, Minnesota Secured Title, Mower County Fair,Nextera Energy Resources,and RBC Wealth Management. Candy Cane Sponsors: Ameriprise-Wealth Management Solutions,Akkerman Inc.,All Seasons Outdoor Maintenance-Plath Enterprises,Austin Ford Chrysler,American Family Insurance-Lindsay Bires Agency, Inc.,Brick Furniture,Cooperative Response Center, Inc.,doma,Greg Meyer State Farm Insurance,Keller Williams Premier Realty – Austin Hometown Team,Kruckeberg Services,Midwest Diesel Sales & Service,Mower County Farmers Mutual Insurance,Sterling Main Street,and Thompson Sanitation.