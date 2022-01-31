Austin pair avoid injury in Friday crash in Mantorville

Published 1:40 pm Monday, January 31, 2022

By Daily Herald

A pair of Austin people avoided injury in a two-vehicle crash in Mantorville Friday afternoon.

Neither Gregory Allen Run, 56, nor Martha Ann Vrieze, 54, were injured after the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado they were riding in collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Nicklaus Steven July, 49, at around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the pair were going westbound on Seventh Street in Mantorville when they collided with the Silverado driven by July, who was traveling northbound on Highway 57. 

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

