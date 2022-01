The Austin girls basketball team lost for the second time in two nights as it fell to Rochester Mayo 68-64 in Rochester Saturday.

Emma Dudycha paced the Packers (14-3 overall) with 17 points.

Austin scoring: Emma Dudycha, 17; Hope Dudycha, 15; Olivia Walsh, 12; Cassidy Shute, 8; Ajiem Agwa, 2; Mya Walters, 1