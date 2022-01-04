Area to be placed in blizzard warning starting tonight

An impending winter storm will put the area into a blizzard warning followed by a winter weather advisory starting tonight.

The blizzard warning will start at 9 a.m. tonight and stretch through to noon on Wednesday, which will be followed by winter weather advisory from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The system will bring both snow and strong winds to the region late this evening, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts as strong as 45 mph can be expected across much of the region with some gusts as high as 50 mph west of the Mississippi River.

While accumulating snow is expected, totals will hover between the 1 to 3 inch mark, with blowing snow impacting travel.

Temperatures will dip on the back end of the storm with a high of 4 expected Wednesday and a low of -8 overnight. Temperatures will remain below zero Thursday with a high of -3 expected and a low of -17.