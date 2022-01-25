APDT wins first Big Nine title since 2012
Published 9:24 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
The Austin Packer dance team won its first Big Nine title since 2012 when it took first place in Faribault Saturday. Kennedy Bell, Breanna Feifarek, Allie Hughson and Nora Tweeten were All-Conference and Meredith Murphy, Maddie Staska, Madison Schlichter and Mackenzie Cater were honorable mention. APDT will hold a show at AHS at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 and the Section meet will be held in Winona on Feb. 12. Photo Provided