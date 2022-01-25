APDT wins first Big Nine title since 2012

Published 9:24 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Packer dance team won its first Big Nine title since 2012 when it took first place in Faribault Saturday. Kennedy Bell, Breanna Feifarek, Allie Hughson and Nora Tweeten were All-Conference and Meredith Murphy, Maddie Staska, Madison Schlichter and Mackenzie Cater were honorable mention. APDT will hold a show at AHS at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 and the Section meet will be held in Winona on Feb. 12. Photo Provided

More RSS General

Pending notice: Leonard D. Harber, 90

John P. Kruger, 53

Pending notice: Vicki Powell, 54

Blue Devil women run past Ridgewater

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections