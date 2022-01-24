AHS hires a new head baseball coach

Austin Public Schools is excited to announce that current head wrestling coach Jacob Nelson will be the next head baseball coach.

Nelson, a graduate of Eastview High School, has been a part of Packer Baseball since 2016. In his time with the program, he has coached the JV baseball team and assisted with the varsity team, where he was a part of the staff that brought the Packers to a third place finish in the state tournament in 2019.

Prior to his tenure in Austin, Nelson also coached baseball during his time at Dickinson High School in North Dakota from 2012-2016. During his time there, Nelson was a part of a state championship team in 2016 in addition to coaching Babe Ruth and Junior Legion in the summers.

“Austin baseball has a great legacy,” says Coach Nelson. “I’m really looking forward to getting out there and helping to bring the team back to the state tournament.”

Nelson currently teaches Health and Physical Education at Austin High School and is the head wrestling coach. He graduated from Mayville State with a BA in Health Education, University of North Dakota with a BA in Physical Education, Southwest Minnesota State with a MA in Education, and Southwest Minnesota State with a MA in Administration/Educational Specialist degree.