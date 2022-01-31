AHS Adaptive Bowling team will begin season in March

The Austin High School Adaptive Bowling team will begin its season on March 7 at the Echo Lanes Bowling Alley.

The Parent Portal for registration is open on the AHS website.

Registration is open for students in grades 7-12 who meet eligibility criteria for adaptive bowling in one of three areas: autism spectrum disorder, physical impairment and cognitive impairment.

Practices and meets will be held at Echo Lanes.

Parent questions can be directed to coach Dan Mareel at daniel.mareel@austin.k12.mn.us.