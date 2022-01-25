Affordable health screenings coming to Austin in March

Residents living in and around Austin can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

American Legion Post 91 will host this community event on March 14. The site is located at 809 12th Street SW in Austin.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.