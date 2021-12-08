Winter storm watch issued for Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch ahead of a system that could dump a possible 4-8 inches of snow throughout the day and night Friday.

According to the NWS, the brunt of the snow is expected to fall mainly after noon Friday with 2-4 inches possible. Another 2-4 inches of snow is possible Friday night, mainly before midnight.

A high of 31 degrees is predicted with a low of 19.

The watch itself will run from noon Friday, through to 6 a.m. Saturday. Expect travel conditions to be impacted.

Before Friday’s snow, there is a chance for a wintery mix Thursday, including the possibility of freezing rain after 10 a.m. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny throughout the afternoon with a high of 38 and a low of 25 degrees predicted.