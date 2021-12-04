Wings blank Bruins 3-0 in Riverside Arena

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings (12-10-0-1 overall) by a score of 3-0 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Klayton Knapp had 32 saves for Austin (13-8-1-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 0 1 2 — 3

Austin 0 0 0 — 0

First period

No scoring

Second period

(AB) David Grosek 12:19

Third period

(AB) Kyle Gaffney (power play) 9:55

(AB) Cade Neilson (empty net) 16:53

Shots: Austin — 33; Aberdeen — 35

Power plays: Austin 0-for-5; Aberdeen — 1-for-4