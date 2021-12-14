Sybil P. Pickett, 77

Sybil Phoebe Pickett, 77, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin.

Sybil was born to Howard and Dolly (Thompson) VandeGrift on December 14, 1943. She graduated from Austin High School in 1961. Sybil married Paul (Joe) Pickett on December 11, 1971. After high school, she worked at the Art Instruction School in Minneapolis for two years. She also worked at the First National Bank (US Bank now) and McDonalds. After her daughter was born, she became a stay-at-home mom.

Sybil volunteered with the Historical Society during fair time to sit in front of the buildings and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed taking car rides in the country with her husband and taking one day bus trips with her daughter. The bus trips included many places in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. She liked reading books, collecting rocks and coins, going for walks, gardening, and spending time with family. She was a kind, happy person who smiled a lot and liked to greet people with a hug.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Dolly VandeGrift; husband, Paul (Joe) Pickett; brothers-in-law, Robert Bicking, Denny Benton, Bob Schatz and David Pickett; sisters-in-law, Avis Humphres and Louise Pickett.

Sybil is survived by her daughter, Laura Pickett of Austin; three sisters, Elaine Bicking of Freeport, Illinois, Diane (Ken) Kissner of Sherburn, Minnesota, and Linda Benton of Mesa, Arizona; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 17th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Pastor Patrick Ziems officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.