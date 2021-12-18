Stasko puts up 40 as Vikings pound JWP

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-3 overall) 93-31 on the road Friday.

Aine Stasko hit nine threes and scored 40 points for the Vikings (8-0 overall). Stasko’s 40 points are the second most by a Hayfield player in program history. Emma Holst set the team record with 44 points in 2018.

Hayfield scoring: Aine Stasko, 40; Chelsea Christopherson, 18; Kristen Watson, 16; Natalie Beaver, 8; Ava Carney, 4; McKenna Chick, 3; Sydney Risius, 3; Josanne Tempel, 1