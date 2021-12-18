Southland girls fall short in comeback effort

The Southland girls basketball team lost to Spring Grove (3-4 overall) 54-45 on the road Friday.

The Rebels (2-5 overall) led 30-10 at halftime, but they were able to take the lead at one point in the second half.

“We had a horrible first half, and we made a big run in the second half, but we just didn’t have enough in the tank,” Southland head coach Dean Bendtsen said.

Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 19; Bria Nelsen, 10; Nora Schmitz, 5; Katelin McCabe, 5; Lynsey Wilson, 3; Brooke Allen, 2; Maren Wehrenberg, 1