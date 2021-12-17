Sharon Mae Andresen 79, passed peacefully from this earth on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

She was born on August 31, 1942 to Carl and Milda Andresen in Austin Minnesota where she was raised and would later meet and marry Louis Briones. Their life together led them to California where they were blessed with two children, Marnee and Mark, who they would later bring to Thorndale Texas to raise.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Milda Andresen, brother Butch Andresen and sisters Agnes Carr and Marian Finley and stepson Dean Flattum Briones.

She is survived by her brother Gary (Louise) Andresen, sisters Margaret Leeper, Cecelia (Dick) Enright and Carla (Curt) Haack all of Minnesota, children Marnee (Glenn) Leeper, Mark (Theresa) Briones, grandchildren Christopher (Tracie) McNeil, Kyle (Lauren) Leeper, Aaron Leeper, Alexander Zachary, Coby, Amber and Louis Briones all of Taylor, great grandchildren Kayla Soto of Houston TX, Christopher McNeil of Kerrville TX, Olivia Leeper of Taylor TX and many nieces, nephews and honorary children that knew her as Mama Sharon who she loved dearly.

The family will hold a private memorial on Saturday December 18, 2021.