Sharon K. Marsolek, 82

Sharon Kay Marsolek, age 82, of Austin, loving mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, after a battle with dementia.

Sharon was born May 15, 1939 in Austin to Sylvester and Marjorie (LaValley) Heimer. She grew up in Austin and attended Pacelli High School, Class of 1957. She married John J. Marsolek Jr. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Sharon and John made their home in Austin where they raised their three sons and three daughters. Sharon worked at Burr Oak Manor, the Oak Leaf, Kid’s Corner, and the Austin school system with children for twelve years.

Sharon had a lively spirit and a smile that made everyone around her feel loved. She had a compassion for others which she embedded into her children to carry on. Sharon adored and loved her grandchildren, family, friends, dancing, spending time at her mother’s cabin in Webster, Wisconsin and especially her dog, Heidi.

May her loving heart shine through the spirit of her children.

She will be missed by her children, Mike Marsolek (Pam), Austin, MN, Susan Marsolek (Dennis), Austin, MN, Mark Marsolek, Owatonna, MN, Denise Marsolek (Ken), Garner, IA, Brenda Gwin, Mason City, IA, Bobby Marsolek, Austin, MN; brother, Vernon Heimer (Jan), Commerce City, CO; sister, Lani Delgado, Hollandale, MN; brother, David Heimer (Dawn), San Jose, CA; six nephews; fifteen grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Marjorie Heimer; brothers, Dennis Heimer, Kenny Heimer; brother-in-law, Ralph Delgado; former husband, John J. Marsolek, Jr., and baby girl.

A memorial service will be held 11 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Mayer Funeral Home with Father Raul Silva officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-11 am the day of the service at Mayer Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

